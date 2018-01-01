Accept online payments for a variety of needs

Are your donors asking to donate or register online? You can easily integrate custom web pages into your site and provide secure, real-time payment processing and registration with Greater Giving Online Payments. Additionally, on each form you have the ability to add a sign-up for an eNewsletter, or make a donation in lieu of attending.

Event registration

Your guests and donors will enjoy the convenience of registering online, and you will enjoy the time savings. And its easy to promote. With customized pages, increase the exposure of your event in a cost-effective way by including the link to the online registration page in all communications regarding your event: save the date cards, invitations and email reminders.

Seminars and classes

Greater Giving Online Payments is also an efficient way for you to accept payments for seminars, classes and conferences through your web site. Plus with thorough reports you will enjoy real-time updates on how many people are registering and paying. An added bonus is that you reduce postage and printing costs from not doing everything through the mail.